Officer Who Gave $25 to Kyle Rittenhouse’s Defense Loses Job

A police lieutenant in Virginia lost his job this week after he contributed $ 25 to a legal-defense fund and expressed praise for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with killing two people last year during protests in Kenosha, Wis., officials said.

The lieutenant, William Kelly, a member of the Norfolk Police Department for nearly 19 years, was relieved of his duties on Tuesday by city officials, who said his conduct had violated the department’s policies and undermined the public’s faith in law enforcement.

The decision came just four days after Lieutenant Kelly was placed on administrative duty by the Police Department amid reports by the British newspaper The Guardian and other media outlets that he had given money last September to support Mr. Rittenhouse’s defense through GiveSendGo, a Christian crowdfunding website that was breached by hackers.

Mr. Rittenhouse has become a cause célèbre for some conservatives since he was charged with shooting three people, two of whom died, last summer as the streets of Kenosha erupted in protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, by a police officer.