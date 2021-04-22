Phantasy Star Online 2: Xbox Special Rewards and New Genesis Closed Beta Test

Author Fred White, Head of Global Marketing, Phantasy Star Online 2

Summary Closed beta test registration now open for Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis with testing planned for as May 14 to 16.

Background of PSO2: NGS story revealed.

Lots of new in-game events, updates, and new content to explore.

Springtime is here, Arks! We’ve been hard at work preparing some stellar surprises for you this month with outstanding in-game bonus giveaways, as well as some great in-game events that drop some highly hunted loot. And around the corner ready to pounce is the closed beta test for the next game in the PSO2 series taking place only through the Xbox Insider Program, Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis!





Bonus Giveaways for PSO2 Players

We will be granting Phantasy Star Online 2 players special rewards when playing on Xbox One and Windows 10 PC! For a limited time, you will immediately receive a Tokyo Bonus Key: Gold just for logging in each day during the campaign period. And better yet, for dedicated Arks who log in on 3 days during the campaign period on Windows 10 or Xbox will receive 10 EXP 1,000,000 tickets. Log in on 5 days during the campaign period, you’ll score 2 Tokyo Bonus Key: Rainbow and a Key Rivalate.

But wait, there’s more! Clear any recommended quests and acquire:

3 super special gifts to receive a Singer’s Mic x1 (Weapon Camo: Rod)

x1 (Weapon Camo: Rod) 5 special gifts for a Sporty Short Hair GV x1 (Hairstyle Avatar)

x1 (Hairstyle Avatar) 7 special gifts for a Braided Half Updo GV x1 (Hairstyle Avatar)





In-game Events

We appreciate you, operatives – all 2+ million of you! We’ve cooked up some campaigns to show you just how thankful we are to have you all aboard Oracle Fleet. Check our website for details or teleport into PSO2 today to see some surprising new content, including:

The Limited Time Quest – Mop-Up Op: Endless Nightmare : A quest with a rare drop boost applied each time it’s played.

: A quest with a rare drop boost applied each time it’s played. The New Urgent Quest – Swirling Inferno : Extinguish the fire by attacking with weapons and rescue the ones who failed to escape.

: Extinguish the fire by attacking with weapons and rescue the ones who failed to escape. The New Ultimate Quest – Final Battle: Space-Time Interstice : It’s time to challenge the Primordial Darkness mano a manifestation. Only senior-ranking Arks (those above level 90 on both main and sub-class) should attempt this mission, as it is to be done solo. That’s right, on your own. Will you prevail? Find out today!

: It’s time to challenge the Primordial Darkness mano a manifestation. Only senior-ranking Arks (those above level 90 on both main and sub-class) should attempt this mission, as it is to be done solo. That’s right, on your own. Will you prevail? Find out today! Premium User Appreciation Day: Still hunting that Rappy Suit Mini, Arks? Then you’re in luck, because on the 21st of every month (depending on where you live) you get an encore of PSO2 Day, with the Premium Users Appreciation Day. While Premium Set members will receive additional goodies, all Arks can hunt and obtain items from the ARKS Rappy. Want more details about a Premium Set? Be sure to check out our website!





Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Closed Beta Test on May 14

Greetings to all past, current, and future Arks! We’re very excited to be hosting the registration for the official Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis closed beta test, which will be held May 14 to 16 right here through the Xbox Insider Program (PC only). We need you, operative, to help! In exchange for your service, we’ve got lots of in-game action, fun and surprises in store for you, plus a bonus for being part of the original crew! Apply today to secure your spot and create your legacy.

Register for the PSO2: NGS closed beta test today! Closed beta test takes place Friday, May 14 at 6:00pm PT to Sunday, May 16 at 7:00pm PT

What’s PSO2: NGS All About?

Ready up and join thousands of your fellow operatives in exploring the gorgeous new world landscapes of PSO2: NGS. You’ll arrive 1,000 years after the battle of Oracle in PSO2 and unite to help defeat a new and supremely powerful enemy of unexplained origin, known as the DOLLS.

The fight against the DOLLS has been ongoing for decades, but yet, no one knows where they are coming from, and why they are attacking the people of the peaceful planet of Halpha. The members of ARKS are made up of skilled individuals from Halpha, but there are also those with a different background – the Meteorn. Similar to the DOLLS, no one knows where they come from, or the reason for their arrival in Halpha.

You’ll encounter vast expanses of a high resolution, open world powered by a new graphics engine. But don’t stop to smell the Halphanian Hibiscus, or you’ll find yourself on the wrong end of a Daityl Sword. These stunning enemies with enhanced character models are beautiful to behold, but deadly serious in their determination to deal destruction. Rejoice with the redesigned battle system giving you control over every jump, dodge and high-altitude glide. Fight together on the battlefield alongside friends from all over the globe. And revel post-battle in the ship’s lobby with teammates, telling the tales of victory.

This closed beta test will feature content planned for release at the official launch of PSO2:NGS, which will allow players to experience the fundamental game system. We would also like to gather general sentiment and feedback in order to make any needed changes or adjustments, in addition to resolving any problems discovered during testing and before the official service launches.

We’d be honored for you to join us and share your valuable thoughts and opinions. Players who participate and fulfill certain requirements will be rewarded with special items. Once you register to secure your slot in the closed beta test, be sure to visit the CBT website we have created at https://ngs.pso2.com and follow us at @play_pso2 on Twitter and @PSO2Official on Facebook for updates. We look forward to your applications!

So, jump into PSO2 today with your fellow ARKS operatives and be a part of all the excitement that is happening on your ship. 2021 is shaping up to be the biggest year yet in the Phantasy Star Online 2 universe and we look forward to having you join us on the journey!