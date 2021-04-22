Portugal lifts some restrictions for Britons – FCDO 'entry requirement' update

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

“Your airline is likely to deny boarding if you cannot provide this at check-in.

“All passengers, excluding children up to the age of two, travelling to Portugal must show a negative RT-PCR test result for SARS/COVID-19 at the time of boarding. The test must have been taken within 72 hours of departure,” states the FCDO.

Travellers will also need to meet testing regulations in place.

“If you are travelling from South Africa, Brazil or an EU member state where the COVID-19 incidence rate exceeds 500 per 100,000 inhabitants, or your journey originated in South Africa or Brazil, or you have been in South Africa or Brazil in the last 14 days, you will be required to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival,” explains the FCDO.

More detailed information on the quarantine rules in place are available on the Portuguese Immigration Service website.

“You will be exempt from the need to self-isolate if you are travelling to Portugal to participate in an international sporting event, or the purpose of your journey is essential and your stay in Portugal does not exceed 48 hours,” states the travel advice page.

“You will have to show evidence of your return trip.

“If you are in direct airside transit through Portugal, you do not need a COVID-19 test for Portugal.”