Prince Harry Earth Day message shows Duke has 'confidence back' after 'nervous trip to UK'

Judi said: “In the second chunk, Harry makes a brief but touching tribute to Prince Philip’s work in this area, saying he is reflecting on generations of conservation champions ‘including my late grandfather’.

“This tribute seems to bring the Duke very much into Harry’s world, sounding as though Harry is continuing his grandfather’s legacy.

“Harry describes his feelings here: ‘I feel proud and energised’, which suggests pride in his grandfather’s work, but which also suggests his grandfather might be proud of his work, too, as though he has picked up that particular baton.

Judi concluded: “Harry finishes with a nod to his future roles: ‘…this year especially…’ is worded with a specific emphasis to suggest he will be doing important work in the near future.”

