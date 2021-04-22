NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Prince Harry Earth Day message shows Duke has 'confidence back'...

Life & Style

Prince Harry Earth Day message shows Duke has 'confidence back' after 'nervous trip to UK'

1 min

120views
115
16 shares, 115 points

Author
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

Prince Harry Earth Day message shows Duke has 'confidence back' after 'nervous trip to UK'

Judi said: “In the second chunk, Harry makes a brief but touching tribute to Prince Philip’s work in this area, saying he is reflecting on generations of conservation champions ‘including my late grandfather’.

“This tribute seems to bring the Duke very much into Harry’s world, sounding as though Harry is continuing his grandfather’s legacy.

Advertisements

“Harry describes his feelings here: ‘I feel proud and energised’, which suggests pride in his grandfather’s work, but which also suggests his grandfather might be proud of his work, too, as though he has picked up that particular baton.

Judi concluded: “Harry finishes with a nod to his future roles: ‘…this year especially…’ is worded with a specific emphasis to suggest he will be doing important work in the near future.”

Read More

, , , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

115
16 shares, 115 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish