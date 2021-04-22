Prince William and Harry at Philip's funeral: 'Tensions undeniably high'

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

She told Express.co.uk: “As well as grieving for his grandfather, William was also dealing with what must have been an intense emotional response to the Oprah interview fall-out and the return of his once-close brother from the US.

“Tensions appeared undeniably high as Harry joined the royals walking behind the coffin before sitting in the pews opposite William, Kate and other family members.

“With this, plus his father’s tears and the sight of his grandmother The Queen sitting mourning alone in socially-distanced isolation, William must have been under more pressure to not only get it right in terms of showing himself to be a future King in the same stoic, resilient mode as The Queen, but to also show a sense of compassion and forgiveness that he might not have totally felt, and which did appear to be at odds with some of his much more disapproving and rejecting family members.”

William showed signs of anxiety around his younger brother claims the expert.

