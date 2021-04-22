Ryan Mason drops Gareth Bale Man City hint as Tottenham boss takes jab at Jose Mourinho

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

And with Mason unclear whether or not he will have star striker Kane to call upon at Wembley this weekend, the stand-in manager has indicated Bale will be in his starting line-up against City.

“Listen, Gareth’s an exceptional player, he’s had an exceptional career,” he said in his post-match press conference.

Advertisements

“Especially when you don’t have Harry in the team you need someone who can produce moments in the final third. That was the decision for Gareth today, and thankfully he’s repaid that, the effort he’s showed and the quality for the finish was absolutely outstanding.”

After Spurs were dumped out of the Europa League last month, Mourinho demanded “a completely different attitude” and it is thought his public criticism of his players was a huge reason behind his dismissal.

The Portuguese tactician even held four-hour talks with the Spurs squad after being axed as he told the team in honest fashion what he made of their recent performances.

Yet in spite of such comments from Mourinho, Mason declared that he was delighted with the character and mentality of the Spurs squad as they came from behind against Southampton – with many feeling the club’s recent woes owe more to the sacked manager than anything else.