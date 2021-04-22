NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Sen. Cornyn, Reps. Cuellar, Gonzales to announce new border legislation...

US

Sen. Cornyn, Reps. Cuellar, Gonzales to announce new border legislation at 11 a.m.

1 min

97views
87
14 shares, 87 points

Author Billy Gates
This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin

Sen. Cornyn, Reps. Cuellar, Gonzales to announce new border legislation at 11 a.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), along with Texas Reps. Henry Cuellar (D-28) and Tony Gonzales (R-23), will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Thursday to introduce bipartisan legislation “to respond to the surge in migrants coming across our southern border.”

According to a press release from Cornyn’s office, the bill will “improve both the capacity to manage migration surges and adjudicate asylum claims in a timely manner, protect unaccompanied migrant children, reduce impact on local communities, ensure migrants are treated fairly and humanely, and ultimately deter those who do not have realistic asylum claims from placing themselves in danger by making the treacherous journey to our southern border.”

Advertisements

We will stream the press conference, held via Zoom, in this story and on Facebook.

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

87
14 shares, 87 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish