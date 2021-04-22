Space Engineers Warfare 1: Field Engineer DLC is Available Now

Author Marek Rosa, CEO, Creative Director, and Founder, Keen Software House

This post originally appeared on Xbox Wire

We’re excited to announce our first installment in the new Warfare series! Warfare 1 focuses on the engineer by both expanding the engineer’s arsenal, as well as bringing a series of new quality-of-life features tocombat. Warfare 1 expands your creative possibilities, providing a series of new blocks aimed at pushing the limits of battlefield innovation.

As with our previous updates, this DLC and update will be released on all supported platforms simultaneously. We want you to enjoy Space Engineers on your platform of choice! Ensuring proper support for all platforms means proper support for all features and functionality, including dedicated servers. Warfare 1: Field Engineer is multiplayer-focused and the content of the Field Engineer DLC is designed to be enjoyed with friends.

As part of our continued efforts to ensure the best possible Space Engineers experience, Xbox and PC players can now play in the same space, on the same server, via our new Crossplay update, released earlier last month!





A true rework of engineer-based combat could hardly be called complete without an arsenal of specialist weapons, suited for every battlefield condition. Pistols will be making their long-awaited debut. The new S series standard-issue sidearm is built for use in even the most hostile environments: Simple, reliable, dependable. When a sidearm is not enough, the Space Engineers rifle is reborn as the MR series. A staple of both military and police forces it is an exceptionally reliable rifle. Easy to use, easy to clean. Looking for something that packs more of a punch? The Rocket launcher is the weapon of choice when faced with mechanized opposition.

Warfare 1: Field Engineer simply wouldn’t be complete without a custom battlefield to test your combat prowess. Gather your team and face off against two other teams of four and test your combat readiness in our newest, action-packed, close combat scenario The Uranium Heist! Gather the uranium, repair your escape pod, and fight for victory!

Warfare 1: Field Engineer provides you with new choices in how you create & destroy. Field Engineers is the first installment in our all-new Warfare content! That’s right, this is only the beginning of our exploration into conflict and warfare in the Space Engineers universe.





This update features a comprehensive overhaul of handheld weapons and infantry combat. A number of big changes went into making Space Engineers infantry combat more rewarding, consistent, and compelling.

Riffles are now rebalanced, each specialized to fit a particular niche and have a distinctive feel. Infantry weapons now feature recoil, muzzle climb, and reloading as well as new magazines that visually match their ammo capacity. More bullets? Bigger magazine! Finally, friendly/hostile indicators, hit indicators, and damage indicators have been added to improve combat awareness and battle feedback.

Warfare 1 doesn’t just focus on the Engineer though, it also includes new blocks to outfit your base, space station, or fortress. Prepare your defense or lay siege like never before!





Similar to our previous major releases, we hope you will take this opportunity to support the continued development of Space Engineers. This DLC pack consists of cosmetic items that enrich your game visually. None of the features in this package provide any advantage to players who purchase this DLC.

The price of the Warfare 1: Field Engineer Pack is $ 3.99 USD on the Xbox Store. Help show your continued support for Space Engineers and check out the Warfare 1: Field Engineer Pack. This update includes both free features as well as the option of paid DLC. Functional items that directly impact game mechanics are always offered as a free upgrade. Cosmetic upgrades are included as paid DLC content. This is how we structure all of our Major DLC releases and we hope you enjoy it.

For all of the latest news and updates, follow Space Engineers on Twitter and Facebook.





Space Engineers: Warfare 1 ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Keen Software House Space Engineers “Warfare 1: Field Engineer” pack includes Fire Cover Block, Half window Block, Weapon Rack Block, Five new passage blocks, Embrasure Block, Two new Emotes and the Assault Suit skin. This content is not “pay to win” and the owner of the package has no advantage against other players. If you decide not to purchase the “Warfare 1” pack, but you want to play with friends or other players who did buy Warfare 1, you will still be able to join a multiplayer game or server with them and participate. Fire Cover Block Provides excellent cover while crouched behind it and provides a limited line of fire through the lower gaps. Comes in 2 different variations, both Normal and Corner. Half window Block The half window is much like the cover wall with a viewing window above it. The block is air-tight and connects nicely with vanilla window blocks. Comes in 2 different variations, both Normal and Corner. Weapon Rack Block The weapons rack is an open locker that stores your armament inside. A home for your new arsenal. Keep it well-stocked, well guarded, and behind lock & key. Provided in small and large grid versions. More Passage Blocks Fivel new passage blocks provide greater possibilities for interior design and provide an easy-to-navigate space. Designed in several new variations: Regular, Crossroads, Light, Side, and Entry. Embrasure Block Having the dimensions of a half armor block, this block serves as a window for players to fire through while still maximizing cover from incoming fire. An ancient innovation now brought to the far future battlefield of Space Engineers. Two new Emotes “Got hit”: Oh no, they got me! “Finger guns”: Fire off a few warning shots. Assault Suit skin The Assault Suit skin combines precision engineering, state of the art design, steel, and kevlar. The end result is a highly resistant, hermetically sealed, military exoskeleton. The Assault suit skin is designed for one purpose, war.