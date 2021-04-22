Sterling had 'rather tedious' day yesterday despite post-lockdown gains at start of week

Author
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed
Mr Brown does not expect much to change today as nothing impactful is happening within the financial calendar.
He explained: “Today, the ECB meet, though no policy shifts or language tweaks are expected, likely limiting the meeting’s impact on the FX market.”
The ECB Mr Brown mentioned is the European Central Banking, whose Governing Council is coming together today for a monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.
He said: “Sterling lost some modest ground yesterday, failing to close north of the €1.16, which may give the bears some degree of short-term control.”
George Vessey, UK Currency Strategist for Western Union Business Solutions, also commented on the pound’s performance yesterday, comparing it to the dollar.
He explained: “GBP/USD is trading closer to the $ 1.39 handle this morning, extending the pullback from 7-week highs.
“The UK Consumer Prices Index 12-month rate came in at +0.7 percent in March when compared to +0.4 percent booked in February while missing expectations of a +0.8 percent print, the UK Office for National Statistics reported.”
Mr Vessey went on to explain that “coronavirus statistics remain of importance to sterling”.
He said: “Keeping infections down while the economy is significantly more active than beforehand is critical to the next lifting of restrictions.
“Low infections also prove the success of vaccinations, where the campaign remains focused on providing second doses rather than reaching new people at this point.”
So, what does all this mean for your travel money?
Despite foreign travel being off the cards until May 17, when some countries may reopen their borders to tourists, many Britons have already been booking holidays and flight tickets over the past few weeks.
However, experts have warned against exchanging travel money just yet due to the unpredictability of the coronavirus.
James Lynn, co-CEO and co-founder of travel card Currensea, said: “It may be tempting to take out foreign currency in anticipation of a future holiday, while the exchange rate is favourable.
“However, I would advise against this. Market movements are often more marginal in reality than they appear.
“Especially during this volatile time, it’s safer to keep hold of your money in your UK bank account than purchasing or exchanging for holiday money.”
