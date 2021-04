Sterling had 'rather tedious' day yesterday despite post-lockdown gains at start of week

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

The pound performed well against the euro at the start of the week, with experts saying it experienced its best day in a month. But yesterday was a “rather tedious day of trade”, according to one currency expert, and no changes are expected today.

Yesterday, Mr Brown spoke about sterling’s decrease from where it was trading at above the 1.16 handle on Tuesday to below it on Wednesday. He said: “Sterling lost some modest ground yesterday, failing to close north of the €1.16, which may give the bears some degree of short-term control.” George Vessey, UK Currency Strategist for Western Union Business Solutions, also commented on the pound’s performance yesterday, comparing it to the dollar. He explained: “GBP/USD is trading closer to the $ 1.39 handle this morning, extending the pullback from 7-week highs.

“The US dollar’s strength, Brexit jitters and COVID woes supersede the upbeat UK jobs data and re-opening optimism. “The UK Consumer Prices Index 12-month rate came in at +0.7 percent in March when compared to +0.4 percent booked in February while missing expectations of a +0.8 percent print, the UK Office for National Statistics reported.” Advertisements Mr Vessey went on to explain that “coronavirus statistics remain of importance to sterling”. He said: “Keeping infections down while the economy is significantly more active than beforehand is critical to the next lifting of restrictions. “Low infections also prove the success of vaccinations, where the campaign remains focused on providing second doses rather than reaching new people at this point.”