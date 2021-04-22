Warzone Part 2 event time: Destruction of Verdansk continues after Call of Duty update

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed

Having kicked off the Destruction of Verdansk, gamers are now waiting for Part 2 of the Call of Duty Warzone event to begin. The good news is that developers Raven Software has shared its schedule for what is coming next, meaning we can track what happens next. Destruction of Verdansk Part 1 included fans dropping into Verdansk in groups of fours, with expanding radioactive areas limiting the areas gamers could explore. This was quickly followed by Juggernaut scorestreaks dropping across the map in loadout boxes. And with plenty of mini-guns blasting across different location, players soon started getting taken out. But instead of being thrown into the Gulag, players were brought back as Zombies who would continue to drop back into Verdansk. With gas pushing gamers into a small circle, the event ended with a failed Exfil ending with a short trailer. This included a nuclear weapon being fired toward the Stadium, bringing an end to the modern Verdansk era. After the Destruction of Verdnask Part 1, Raven Software released several Rebirth Island playlists, all of which take place at night.

Apart from the game being hosted at night, Rebirth Island also has a new location called the Control Centre. And this new POI looks set to play a bigger role in the second part of this week's Warzone event. From what has been shared so far, the next major event will be the release of Warzone Season 3. This will come complete with a new trailer, and eventually, the showcasing of the new Verdansk map, which will reportedly be from a different era. Changes in locations and POIs are expected to be included, but it's unclear if other content from Modern Warfare will be removed. This will be happening at 5am BST on April 22, and will mean downloading and installing a new Warzone patch. However, after rebooting the game with Season 3, gamers will need to until 8pm BST on April 22 to play the new map. The Season Three update was made available for Black Ops Cold War on April 20 at 9 PM PT and will be available for Warzone April 21 at 9 PM PT. For this update, there will be a download size of approximately 8.1 – 13.1 GB for Black Ops Cold War and 25.2 – 25.9 GB for owners of the free-to-play Warzone who have the latest updates on either game.

PlayStation 5: 25.6 GB

PlayStation 4: 25.6 GB

Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 25.9 GB

Xbox One: 25.9 GB

PC: 25.2 GB Warzone Update Sizes: A message from Activision adds: “It is expected that exfiltration helicopters will arrive across Verdansk after 12:00 today, April 21. Due to the number of aircraft needed for this evacuation and the unusual wind conditions across Kastovia, we only have an estimated time of arrival for the first formation of helicopters, but we expect evacuations to be finished by 14:00. “Third, due to the Containment Protocol communication efforts, a system-wide update will need to be done across our network. This will require all Operators to manually update their comms unit (for civilians, their “console”) starting at 21:00 on April 21. Given the above timeline, we expect the operation to be successful and comms to fully resume to normal by 12:00 on April 22.”