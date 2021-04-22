Warzone patch notes today: Call of Duty update 1.36 includes Season 3 weapons drop

Author
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed
Not much has been shared about the new Verdansk map, however, gamers can get a first look at what’s coming later today by checking out this site. By typing in SEED, CROWD, AIR, and EXECUTE, you can look at some very fuzzy first images of the new Verdansk.
ORIGINAL: The big news for everyone is the launch of Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 and the new map that will be available for everyone to play on April 22.
The official Warzone patch notes don’t share any updates on what this new experience will be like, but we already know from various leaks that something big is coming.
A new version of Verdansk from a different era is reportedly launching today, complete with new Easter eggs and secret locations. This is expected to become playable after 8pm BST, on Thursday, April 22.
But while the new Verdansk will make up a massive part of Warzone Season 3, other big news is listed in the patch notes.
This includes a long list of changes to the current weapons found in the popular Battle Royale mode. One big change that has been announced by Raven Software is the elimination of Modern Warfare guns from floor loot.
Meanwhile, fans have been waiting for some serious weapons tuning, and it looks like today will see the biggest changes made in a very long time.
Another pet peeve, The Roze Skin, is also being nerfed, with Raven Software confirming: “We’ve adjusted Roze in order to improve the Operators readability/visibility where sources of light are available.”
The FFAR1 is getting another big update today, damage range going up, whilst damage output is set to go down.
All the big changes have been listed in today’s Warzone patch notes, which can be found listed below:
WEAPONS
- New Weapons
- Position Concealment
- Barrels
- 16.3” Rapid Fire (M16)
- 18” Rapid Fire (Tactical Rifle Charlie)
- 18.2” Strike Team (Tactical Rifle Charlie)
- 16.3” Titanium (M16)
- 17” Titanium (Tactical Rifle Charlie)
- Sorokin 140mm Auto (Sykov)
- Sorokin 140mm Auto AND Akimbo (Sykov)
- The Sykov, when equipped with any permutation of the Sorokin 140mm Auto has been far more lethal at range than we would prefer. When secondary weapons can go toe-to-toe with, or even best a primary weapon consistently, we risk streamlining access to one of the most powerful Perks in the game—Ghost. While we continue to examine the impact that Ghost has on gameplay, providing easier access to it with negligible downside is not something we want to enable.
- Lasers
- Ember Sighting Point
- SOF Target Designator
- Magazines
- Salvo/VDV Fast Mag
- Speed Mag
- Pistols
- SMGs
- Snipers
- Muzzles
- Flashguard
- SOCOM/KGB Eliminator
- Optics
- SUSAT MultiZoom
- Ultrazoom Custom
- Vulture Custom Zoom
- Rear Grips
We have begun the iterative process of tweaking values on attachments. We would like the diminution of weapon downside to be a build direction rather than a single attachment choice. As it stands, we feel most attachments need to have their values addressed in some regard to achieve this. We are hoping to make some previously nonviable options less so in addition to widening overall build variety. This may include increasing upsides or downsides on existing attachments. We are also actively looking at how we can create more compelling choices within the confines of attachment categories—chiefly, muzzles like the Monolithic and Agency Suppressor.
