Warzone patch notes today: Call of Duty update 1.36 includes Season 3 weapons drop

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed

Call of Duty Warzoneand include a big list of changes for the game’s most popular weapons.

Not much has been shared about the new Verdansk map, however, gamers can get a first look at what’s coming later today by checking out this site. By typing in SEED, CROWD, AIR, and EXECUTE, you can look at some very fuzzy first images of the new Verdansk.

ORIGINAL: The big news for everyone is the launch of Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 and the new map that will be available for everyone to play on April 22.

The official Warzone patch notes don’t share any updates on what this new experience will be like, but we already know from various leaks that something big is coming.

A new version of Verdansk from a different era is reportedly launching today, complete with new Easter eggs and secret locations. This is expected to become playable after 8pm BST, on Thursday, April 22.

But while the new Verdansk will make up a massive part of Warzone Season 3, other big news is listed in the patch notes.

This includes a long list of changes to the current weapons found in the popular Battle Royale mode. One big change that has been announced by Raven Software is the elimination of Modern Warfare guns from floor loot.