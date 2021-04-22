Warzone Servers down? Why Call of Duty servers could be offline today

Author

There are a lot of events and new content being released in Call of Duty Warzone this week, most of it is planned around the launch of Season 3.

And gamers should be aware that a big event is kicking off at 8pm BST, named Operation Rapid Sunder.

This will bring a special playlist to the game that fans will be able to complete and is expected to end with the destruction of the current Verdansk map.

This will reportedly be followed by the launch of a revamped version of the Battle Royale level, complete with new points of interest.

After today’s event, a new Warzone update will be released at 5am BST on Thursday, April 22.

This will include all the Season 3 content, including the new map mentioned above. This will be coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC platforms at the same time.

So while there is no planned maintenance of Call of Duty server downtime today, there is a chance that you might run into issues at some point.