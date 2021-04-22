'What utter b****ks' Martin Lewis rages at Government over reaction to online scams 

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

“My Department is considering how online advertising is regulated through its Online Advertising Programme.

“This work will look at ensuring that standards about the placement and content of advertising are effectively applied and enforced online to reduce consumers’ exposure to harmful or misleading advertising.

Advertisements

“This work will look at the role advertising can play in enabling online fraud and help inform our future efforts to tackle it. We will be consulting on this issue later this year,” she added.

Martin, who runs his own website MoneySavingExpert.com, has been campaigning against online scamming throughout the pandemic, when many vulnerable people have been targeted.

Ms Dineage has been approached by Express.co.uk for comment.