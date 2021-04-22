When to plant out bedding plants – the 7 plants suitable for bedding

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

Bedding plants are a way to temporarily decorate your garden with seasonal flowers. You can grow bedding plants from seeds or purchase them already grown in pots ready for planting. But when do you plant out bedding plants? Here’s Sunday Gardener and the Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) advice.

When to plant out bedding plants

Bedding plants are not hardy, and shouldn’t be planted until after the last frost of the year.

You’ll spot bedding plants in shops and garden centres from March, but that doesn’t mean they’re all ready to be planted from March.

Normally, frost doesn’t completely pass until May. That’s why you should wait until May to plant out bedding plants.

