NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

White button mushrooms may slow progression of prostate cancer –...

Health

White button mushrooms may slow progression of prostate cancer – research results

1 min

98views
88
14 shares, 88 points

Author
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed

White button mushrooms may slow progression of prostate cancer – research results

They also found that mice treated with white mushroom extract – for only six days – had a prostate tumour growth that was “significantly suppressed”. In addition, levels of PSA in the blood had also decreased.

Wang commented on the findings: “We found that white button mushrooms contain chemicals that can block the activity of the androgen receptor in mouse models, indicating this fungus can reduce PSA levels.”

Advertisements

He added: “While more research is needed, it’s possible that white button mushrooms could one day contribute to the prevention and treatment of prostate cancer.”

The animal model will be more reliable once the research is implemented in human clinical trials.

Read More

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

88
14 shares, 88 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish