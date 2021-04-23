4 face capital murder charges in connection with deadly February shooting

Author Jaclyn Ramkissoon

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four men are charged with capital murder in relation to another man’s death at a north Austin apartment complex in February.

The Austin Police Department said it arrested Michael Wayne Butler, 27, Kieren Eric Dewayne McGowan, 22, Sammie Ray Spencer, 24, and Tarell Deshawn Manson, 24, in the murder of Marcel Pimpton. All of their bonds are set at $ 800,000.

APD said the night of Sunday, Feb. 28, 911 dispatchers got a call reporting shots fired at an apartment complex off West St. Johns Avenue. When officers got there, they found a trail of blood leading to Pimpton.

Despite life-saving efforts, Pimpton was pronounced dead at the scene.

KXAN has reached out to Spencer’s attorney for comment. KXAN is working to get in touch with McGowan and Manson’s attorneys after receiving bounceback emails from both. Attorney information for Butler was not readily available. KXAN will update this story when the attorneys respond.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the shooting to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS.