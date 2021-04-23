Aljaz Skorjanec talks 'future' with Janette as he brands wife his 'rock' after diagnosis

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

The dancer told Loose Women in February: “We really, really do love and support each other, and I think for any newcoming parent or people that are considering becoming parents, the most important thing is that mum and dad have this kind of unity and really feel like they are going to go at this together. And I think Aljaz is going to be the most incredible dad!

“So that’s kind of the realisation that we both made that when the time is right we are going to be more than ready.”

However, Janette also acknowledged that starting a family with Aljaz would impact their dancing careers, adding: “I think it is just that scary choice, that scary decision when you do decide to say, ‘OK, we’re gonna see what happens and try for a baby.’

“Because for me and Aljaz, we are a team when it comes to everything in life, not just in our personal life but also for work. And if I all of a sudden fall pregnant, I would want to spend time with my baby and I would want to spend time with my child as a mother.

“So that’s the scary point, that we lose 50% of the household income coming in, because we do all of it together.”