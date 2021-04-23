NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Aloha! New nonstop flights from Austin to Hawaii take off

Author Wes Wilson
This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin

Aloha! New nonstop flights from Austin to Hawaii take off
Hawaiian Airlines jet at ABIA2
Hawaiian Airlines starts nonstop services at Austin Bergstrom International Airport to Honolulu on April 22, 2021. (Courtesy: AUS Airport)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites wanting a tropical getaway now have a new nonstop option. Hawaiian Airlines took off from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Thursday morning, flying nonstop to Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

It was a celebratory first flight complete with Hawaiian music, leis, dancing and cookies.

This is the first nonstop flight between the two destinations and the first time Hawaiian Airlines will have a connection to Texas.

“Aloha Austin!,” Hawaiian Airlines tweeted Thursday. “Today we celebrated our inaugural flight between Austin & Honolulu, providing non-stop service between Central Texas & our Islands.”

KXAN first told you about the new nonstop flights back in December.

The flights will run twice weekly, with the Honolulu to Austin flight arriving at 10:10 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays and flying out of Austin on Thursdays and Sundays at 10:10 a.m. It’s approximately an eight-hour, 20-minute flight to get there from Austin and a seven-hour, 15-minute trip to return.

Tickets are currently on sale online.

In August 2019, ABIA said it planned to give incentives to airlines to bring in more nonstop and international flights. It planned to waive landing fees for two years for flights that brought nonstop service to Hawaii, plus a marketing incentive of up to $ 100,000 in advertising and marketing costs for a year, with $ 50,000 for a second year.

ABIA confirmed Hawaiian Airlines will receive these incentives despite the pandemic.

Aloha! New nonstop flights from Austin to Hawaii take off
Hawaiian Airlines jet takes off from Austin Bergstrom International Airport bound for Honolulu on April 22, 2021. (Courtesy: AUS Airport)
