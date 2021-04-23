APD searching for 73-year-old man

Author

Austin Police need your help looking for Terry Canipe (APD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police need your help searching for a man who disappeared in South Austin Thursday night.

They say Terry Lee Canipe, 73, has cognitive impairment. He is five feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

He has grey hair and brown eyes. Canipe was wearing long sleeve tan t-shirt and jeans or khaki pants.

Canipe was last seen 8:30 p.m. on Alta Vista Avenue in a silver, 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with a Texas License Plate AT99637.