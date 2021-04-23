Arsenal vs Everton kick-off time, TV channel and live stream details

Author [email protected] (Frank Smith)

Arsenal are in for a difficult Friday night both on the pitch and off it as they welcome Everton to Emirates Stadium, for their first match since announcing plans to join the European Super League.

The Gunners’ hierarchy may have apologised to supporters after performing a dramatic U-turn and pulling out of the proposed new competition.

But fans are still planning to attend the Emirates on Friday night ahead of the game with Everton, as they call for owner Stan Kroenke to sell the club.

Gunners legend Ian Wright was among those to post social media messages with the hashtag #KroenkeOut this week.

It is a big night for the Gunners on the pitch as well. Mikel Arteta’s men currently sit in ninth place and are nine points from the final Champions League and the Europa League spot, currently occupied by Chelsea and West Ham United respectively.

Everton are also hoping to secure European football this season and are one place and three points above their opponents.

What time is Arsenal vs Everton?

Kick-off is at 8pm and is the only Premier League fixture of the night.

Arsenal go into the contest without four of their key men.

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still out after contracting malaria while away on international duty with Gabon, while striker Alexandre Lacazette is also sidelined due to the hamstring injury he suffered against Fulham.

Defenders Kieran Tierney and David Luiz complete the quartet due to knee injuries.

There is more positive news regarding Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard though. He has returned to light training after his ankle problem and will be assessed before the match.

Everton will be hoping to welcome back top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin following his adductor injury and are also hopeful midfielder Andre Gomes might return from his thigh issue.

Yerry Mina, Bernard and Fabian Delph are doubtful, while Abdoulaye Doucoure and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are definitely out.

TV channel and live stream details

The game will be shown on Sky Sports’ Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD channels.

Coverage will begin at 7.30pm and Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch online via the website or Sky Go and BT Sport apps.

These teams last met in December, when an own goal from Rob Holding and another from Yerry Mina gave Everton a 2-1 victory and marked Carlo Ancelotti’s first anniversary in charge by moving up to second in the Premier League table.