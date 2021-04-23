Benidorm to scrap umbrellas and sunbeds on beaches in May under continued Covid-measures

Author

He said Benidorm would see a return to “an extension to the organisation and operation model that we implemented in June 2020 under the ‘Benidorm Beach Safety’ project, on the basis of guaranteeing capacity, physical distancing and health security, as well as [guaranteeing] the enjoyment of all users.”

Mr Perez added: “The implementation of all these services is one more example that the city as a tourist destination is fully prepared for the enjoyment of beach users while always keeping health security at the core of all actions and strategies that are undertaken by the City Council.”

Many parts of Spain have also made mask-wearing

Speaking on Sky News, Fernando Valdes said: “We are desperate to welcome you this summer!.“And I think we will be ready here in Spain and we also think that the vaccination programme in the UK is going pretty well.“Hopefully we will be seeing this summer the restart of holidays.”Additional reporting by Rita Sobot.

on beaches mandatory, except when with your immediate household or when swimming.

Though Britons have not yet been welcomed back to Spain, the country’s tourism minister has expressed optimism for the future.