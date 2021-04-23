Call of Duty Warzone gets a major performance boost as part of Season 3 update

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 launched this week, alongside a host of new map changes, Battle Pass rewards and even a new game mode.

Arguably lost in the shuffle of all the Season 3 upgrades is the addition of DLSS support, which can potentially give games a huge performance boost.

Advertisements

Available in Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Modern Warfare, enabling DLSS improves performance by upwards of 70% while playing at 4K.

“Gamers with NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs are getting a free upgrade in performance today, when Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare add NVIDIA DLSS support to these blockbuster titles,” reads an official statement.

“Following the release of a new update today, gamers can enable NVIDIA DLSS in Call of Duty: Warzone, Modern Warfare’s multiplayer modes, and Modern Warfare’s co-op Spec Ops mode.

“Enabling NVIDIA DLSS in the options menu will result in boosted performance on GeForce RTX graphics cards by up to 70% at 4K.”

As you can see from the image below, even the RTX 3060 can exceed an average of 60 frames-per-second with DLSS enabled.