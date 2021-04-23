Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 not working for some as Verdansk 84 map goes live

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed

With server queues in full force and gamers struggling to keep stable connections, Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 is slowly starting to work for everyone. Verdansk 84 is now the main map and a lot of it will remain very familiar to gamers fans of the Battle Royale game. Advertisements Locations like Superstore and the Military Base remain hotspots, with plenty of other new POIs now live. The Grid Array now sits perched between the Salt Mine and the Stadium, both of which have had major makeovers. The whole map has been revamped, but some gamers are having issues exploring Verdansk 84. While COD fans are now able to play the new Warzone map, finding a game is proving very difficult.

Some gamers are being left in queues, while others continually connect to different games. The good news is that these problems are easy and a flurry of playlist patches are being released to help cut down on the issues. The next 24-hours should see servers return to normal and gamers will be able to start checking out the new Season 3 features. These include the new and reimagined locations, which has seen nearly every building, surface and object retouched. Advertisements “The launch of Warzone has reinvented Call of Duty. In just over a year, more than 100 million players around the world have jumped in to play Warzone together, and starting today we’re taking it to a new level,” said Rob Kostich, President, Activision. “Season Three brings a massive amount of content and new updates – the most since launch – to Warzone as it transforms to 1984, while we’re also bringing a tremendous amount of new, free content to Black Ops Cold War.