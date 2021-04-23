Corrie's Sharon ruffles fans who urge Rita to 'avoid the trap'

Author [email protected] (Olivia Gantzer, Lucy Marshall)

This post originally appeared on Hull Live – Celebs & TV

Loyal Coronation Street fans will have recognised Sharon Bentley making a comeback to the soap this week – and she is returning with explosive episodes.

Sharon, played by Tracie Bennett, who was last on the cobbles back in 1999 as the foster daughter of one of the street’s most loved residents Rita Sullivan (Barbara Knox).

Advertisements

And fan favourite Rita has made fans concerned for her welfare that troubled Sharon is back on-screen, the Daily Express reports.

And there is suspicious the devious character could even go as far as killing her foster mother.

Many fans speculated Sharon would be after Rita’s money, but the plot seemingly quashed this at the end of Wednesday’s episode after the returnee unveiled a £10,000 cheque she said was for her foster mum.

To sign up for the Hull Live newsletter, click here.

(Image: ITV)

But could this be a cover-up to halt the suspicions of Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) and Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell)?

It would appear Sharon is definitely up to something, as she was known for her scheming and has waltzed back into Weatherfield out of nowhere.

Previously known as Sharon Gaskell, Rita and Len’s (Peter Adamson) foster daughter made her first appearance on screens in 1982.

Advertisements

Years later she returned, hoping to invite Rita to her wedding.





Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will auto-play soon 8 Cancel

Her husband-to-be, Ian Bentley (Jonathan Guy Lewis), had cheated on her and she left him at the altar, but she eventually did marry him.

She ended up selling The Kabin back to her foster mother, and the two have been estranged ever since.

Viewers were quick to raise their suspicions following her surprise return on Wednesday, which saw her telling Rita she had reformed since battling cancer.

“She’s had cancer. That could be a lie Rita you are falling into Sharon’s trap.

“Jenny and Gemma are looking out for you with good intention #Corrie,” one concerned person wrote.

(Image: ITV)

Another said: “Don’t trust Sharon one bit, Rita shouldn’t either!#corrie.”

Many others also took to Twitter to talk about what Sharon could be up to, but their concerns lay with Rita.

One said: “Protect Rita at all costs #corrie.”

“We must protect Queen Rita #Corrie,” another person echoed.

Your Hull Live email newsletter Get the latest updates from across Hull and East Yorkshire direct to your inbox with the free Hull Live newsletters. You can sign up very simply by following the instructions here

Another sceptical viewer said: “Rita the Gullible #Corrie.”

Others were thinking the same, with one more writing: “We’ve got to protect Rita #corrie @itvcorrie.”

Although she insisted she had changed and presented her foster mother with a generous cheque, it’s possible it could all be part of her plan to gain Rita’s trust.

Gemma said she thought the cheque would bounce as she and Jenny speculated about what she could be up to.

With no contact made with Rita in decades, it’s definitely suspicious she has returned after nominating her for a local award out of the blue.

Is she hoping to win Rita over before betraying her?