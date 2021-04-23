NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Covid symptoms: The eight signs indicating you may have been...

Covid symptoms: The eight signs indicating you may have been infected without knowing

The COVID-19 virus may have been around much longer than many would have originally thought. This could mean for many people that they may have had the virus and recovered from it without knowing. What are eight signs indicating you may have been infected with COVID-19?

Dr Dan Bunstone, Chief Medical Officer at Push Doctor also noted that as many as 20 percent of people who have had Covid-19 have no symptoms at all, so the virus can easily slip under the net.

However, most people will have had symptoms and there are a few signs that you may have already had the virus without realising

If you’ve felt ‘washed out’ for about three months, this indicates you may have had the virus.

Dr Bunstone explained: “Many viral illnesses can leave you feeling ‘washed out’ for up to 12 weeks after the infection.

“Potential symptoms are broad and unlikely to manifest in the same way in each individual, but commonly include tiredness and fatigue, headaches and muscle or joint pains.”

How to protect yourself

Latest instructions from the UK government advising how to best protect against COVID-19 include:

Stay socially distant from anyone not in your household

Wash your hands with soap and water often, including when you return home – do this for at least 20 seconds

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze

Put used tissues in the bin immediately and wash your hands afterwards

