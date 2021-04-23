Covid symptoms: The eight signs indicating you may have been infected without knowing

Author
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
The COVID-19 virus may have been around much longer than many would have originally thought. This could mean for many people that they may have had the virus and recovered from it without knowing. What are eight signs indicating you may have been infected with COVID-19?
Dr Dan Bunstone, Chief Medical Officer at Push Doctor also noted that as many as 20 percent of people who have had Covid-19 have no symptoms at all, so the virus can easily slip under the net.
However, most people will have had symptoms and there are a few signs that you may have already had the virus without realising
If you’ve felt ‘washed out’ for about three months, this indicates you may have had the virus.
Dr Bunstone explained: “Many viral illnesses can leave you feeling ‘washed out’ for up to 12 weeks after the infection.
“Potential symptoms are broad and unlikely to manifest in the same way in each individual, but commonly include tiredness and fatigue, headaches and muscle or joint pains.”
How to protect yourself
Latest instructions from the UK government advising how to best protect against COVID-19 include:
Stay socially distant from anyone not in your household
Wash your hands with soap and water often, including when you return home – do this for at least 20 seconds
Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze
Put used tissues in the bin immediately and wash your hands afterwards
