Diabetes type 2: High blood sugars affect the body which in turn affects sleep

Blood sugar – the main type of sugar you get from eating food – supplies the body’s cells with energy. However, consistently high levels can unleash destruction on the body. If you have type 2 diabetes, you are prone to high blood sugar levels because the main regulating force – insulin production – is impaired. This in turn can affect a person’s sleeping habits in a number of ways.

It is natural to get thirsty at various times during the day and adequate daily intake of water is very important as water is essential for many bodily functions, including regulating body temperature and removing waste. However, if you feel thirsty all the time or your thirst is stronger than usual and continues even after you drink, it can be a sign that not all is well inside your body. Advertisements Diabetes.co.uk explains: “Increased thirst in people with diabetes can sometimes be, but certainly not always, an indication of higher-than-normal blood glucose levels.” Having an increased thirst and drinking more water will naturally affect a person’s bedtime habits with the need to go to the toilet especially when consuming before bedtime. DON’T MISS

In uncontrolled diabetes where blood glucose levels remain abnormally high, glucose from the blood cannot enter the cells due to either a lack of insulin or insulin resistance so the body can’t convert the food you eat into energy. This lack of energy causes an increase in hunger. This sensation will also have an impact on a person’s sleeping habits as hunger is often felt later in the evening due to blood sugars naturally becoming lower in the evening.

What to do The first step is to contact your GP if you recognise the symptoms of high blood sugar because it may result in a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes, says the NHS. “You’ll need a blood test, which you may have to go to your local health centre for if it cannot be done at your GP surgery,” explains the health body. If you are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, you’ll be recommended to overhaul aspects of your lifestyle that may be contributing to high blood sugar. Advertisements There are two key components to blood sugar control including diet and exercise which can have a major effect on lowering blood sugars.

