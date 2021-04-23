EE, Vodafone, Three and O2 beaten! New report reveals surprise mobile network winners

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed

The UK’s biggest mobile networks might boast that have the most users or the greatest 5G data speeds …but they can’t come close to matching their smaller rivals when it comes to value for money or customer service.

That’s the finding of the latest Which? customer satisfaction survey, which it publishes every year, and has revealed some surprise winners and losers. Despite their grip on the market, EE, O2, Three and Vodafone were all beaten by other networks when it comes to value for money, customer service and network reliability.

Coming bottom of the pile in this latest report was Three Mobile which earned the lowest score of the Big Four providers. According to Which? value for money and network reliability were key weak points for Three.

EE and Vodafone didn’t perform much better with customers criticising them for poor value for money. Out of the main networks, O2 scored the highest with the firm earning joint fifth place out of a total 15 providers.

So, if the Big Four aren’t coming out on top who are the winners?

