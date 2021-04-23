NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Electric cars: Boris should ‘take responsibility’ and ‘play part’ to boost sales

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

They have called for major updates to ensure electric car prices are reduced to “better compete” with petrol and diesel cars. The experts claimed electric charging infrastructure needed to be improved, saying it was “not good enough” in its current model.
Their comments come after a new analysis by the group has revealed 92 percent of UK drivers do not feel current infrastructure is good enough for current demand.

The analysis found 69 percent of road users do not think this infrastructure will even be good enough for electric cars by 2030.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Chris Green, Regit COO said: “It’s clear that three major things need to happen in order to speed that transition up.

“The price of EVs needs to generally reduce to better compete with petrol and diesel alternatives.

Concerns over charging time were also stopping 61 percent from adopting a new electric vehicle.

However, only 30 percent of those surveyed said they would never adopt an electric vehicle at any stage.

Four percent of motorists said they would be prepared to buy one later this year with 20 percent saying this would be before 2025.

Mr Green has warned there is “no doubt” changes would happen “quickly” over the coming years.

However, he has said the Government needed to “play its part” to ensure infrastructure was delivered.

He added: “The technology will need to continually improve so range anxiety disappears and charge times become quicker.

“I have no doubt that this will happen quickly over the coming years.

“As a result, we’re in a strong position to ensure there is a high adoption of electric vehicles over the coming years and this is largely down to excitement created by the automotive sector with regards to new models and technologies.

“But we certainly need the Government to play its part in delivering infrastructure and education so the dream of mass adoption of EVs becomes a reality.”

The Department for Transport said: “The UK has one of the largest charging networks in Europe, with over 160,000 residential and almost 21,000 public chargepoints already installed.

“Recently, we’ve committed even more funding to support charging infrastructure as we phase out the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles.

“This is testament to the Government’s commitment to creating a cleaner, greener transport system for all.”

