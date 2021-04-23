Electric cars: Boris should ‘take responsibility’ and ‘play part’ to boost sales

Their comments come after a new analysis by the group has revealed 92 percent of UK drivers do not feel current infrastructure is good enough for current demand.

The analysis found 69 percent of road users do not think this infrastructure will even be good enough for electric cars by 2030.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Chris Green, Regit COO said: “It’s clear that three major things need to happen in order to speed that transition up.

“The price of EVs needs to generally reduce to better compete with petrol and diesel alternatives.

