Elvis: The surprising truth about that 'secret visit' to London...

Entertainment

Elvis: The surprising truth about that 'secret visit' to London in 1958 with Tommy Steele

Elvis: The surprising truth about that 'secret visit' to London in 1958 with Tommy Steele

Theatre producer Bill Kenright worked with the UK’s biggest stars over the years, including Tommy Steele, who transitioned from pop stardom to musical theatre.

He revealed something told him in confidence which then prompted Steele himself to set the record straight.

Kenright said: “I remember him telling me about when Elvis came to England very quietly.

“Evidently Tommy got home one night and the phone rings. A voice says, ‘They tell me you’re good.’

“Tommy says, ‘Who’s this?’ ‘Elvis’ says the voice. ‘Get outta here’, says Tommy. ‘Are you as good as me?’ says Elvis … and they started this mock rivalry.”

