Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed

The supplement itself is generally well tolerated, said Logan.

Some people may develop an allergic reaction to evening primrose oil, however, while others could get an upset stomach.

Advertisements

If you have epilepsy, you should avoid taking evening primrose oil supplements, as it could increase the risk of seizures.

If you’re pregnant, you should talk to a doctor before adding the supplements to your diet.

Read More