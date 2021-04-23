FIFA 21 TOTS release: Four Premier League players feature in new Team of the Season squad

Author

FIFA 21 TOTS release time and leaks – New Team of the Season cards, ratings revealed early?

UPDATE: The FIFA 21 TOTS Community Squad has been revealed today, with the new cards out in FUT Ultimate Team packs now. Advertisements And the first Team of the Season squad includes four Premier League players – Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes, Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele and Fulham’s Alphonse Areola. Announcing the new FIFA 21 TOTS squad the game’s official Twitter posted: “Your votes have been counted. Here is your #FIFA21 Community Team of the Season”. You can find full details on the new Team of the Season squad below…

The FIFA 21 TOTS Community Squad has been revealed by EA

ORIGINAL: FIFA 21 TOTS is launching today, with Ultimate Team fans set to see the first batch of Team of the Season cards arrive. The FIFA 21 TOTS promo already has a confirmed release date of Friday April 23, with a release time expected between 4.30pm and 6pm BST today. The first TOTS squad to be revealed will be the Community Squad, with Team of the Season squads for other leagues such as the Premier League (arguably the biggest TOTS launch for any year), La Liga and Bundesliga coming over the next few weeks.

And ahead of the first FIFA 21 TOTS squad being revealed some upcoming new cards could have been revealed. Advertisements Leaker and Twitch streamer @KingLangpard may have revealed some of the FIFA 21 TOTS cards early. Two cards in full could have been revealed – one for Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka and another for Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde. According to images shared to @KingLangpard, Wan-Bissaka will be getting a TOTS card that has an overall 92 rating. This is for the right-back position, with the Man United defender’s best attribute being 93 pace. Other stats allegedly include a 90 for dribbling, a 92 for defence and another 90 for physical.

Valverde meanwhile will allegedly have an overall 92 rating as well, this time for the centre midfield role. The alleged leaked card has 94 pace listed as Valverde’s best stat, with 92 for dribbling, 91 for physical and 90 for passing. The #LangpardLeaks TOTS Twitter account also claimed some other players could be getting new Team of the Season cards, but didn’t give ratings or positions for these players. Here are the other players tipped to get the FIFA 21 TOTS treatment…

The FIFA 21 TOTS release date is Friday April 23

FIFA 21 TOTS LAUNCH – POTENTIAL LEAKED PLAYERS • Harvey Barnes – Leicester City • Tanguy Ndombele – Tottenham Hotspur • Odsonne Edouard – Celtic • Connor Goldson – Rangers • Arnaut Danjuma – Bournemouth • Max Aarons – Norwich • Leon Bailey – Bayer Leverkusen In the run-up to the launch of the FIFA 21 Team of the Season promo Futhead has also given predictions for their TOTS picks. Here’s who Futhead expects to feature in the FIFA 21 Community Team of the Season…

FIFA 21 TOTS LAUNCH – FUTHEAD PREDICTIONS GOALKEEPER: P. Gluacsi GK – RB Leipzig – 86 -> 93 Rated DEFENDERS: N. Mukiele RB – RB Leipzig – 84 -> 91 Rated, D. Alaba CB – Bayern Munich – 89 -> 92 Rated, K. Zouma CB – Chelsea – 80 -> 89 Rated, A. Wan-Bissaka RB – Manchester United – 85 -> 92 Rated MIDFIELDERS: F. Valverde CM – Real Madrid – 85 -> 92 Rated, T. Ndombele CM – Tottenham Hotspur – 83 -> 91 Rated, F. Chiesa RM – Juventus- 82 -> 91 Rated FORWARDS: L. Bailey RW – Bayer Leverkusen – 84 -> 92 Rated, H. Barnes LW – Leicester City – 88 -> 92 Rated, O. Edouard ST – Celtic – 81 -> 90 Rated SUBSTITUTES: A. Areola GK – Fulham – 82 -> 90 Rated, L. Digne LB – Everton – 86 -> 93 Rated, M. Merino CM – Real Sociedad – 80 -> 89 Rated, C. Nkunku CAM – RB Leipzig – 83 -> 90 Rated OTHER OPTIONS: T. Kadewere RW – Lyon – 74 -> 87 Rated, B. Yilmaz ST – Lille – 82 -> 90 Rated, M. Kean ST – PSG – 74 -> 87 Rated, C. Goldson CB – Glasgow – 79 -> 88 Rated, J. Hofmann RM – Borussia Monchengladbach – 81 -> 90 Rated, N. Lang LW – Club Brugge – 72 -> 86 Rated, P. Daka ST – RB Salzburg – 81 -> 90 Rated, M. Antonio ST – West Ham – 78 -> 88 Rated

In the run-up to the FIFA 21 TOTS launch EA has revealed Hamza: My Story

Hamza: My Story is a comic created thanks to a collab between EA and Leicester’s Hamza Choudhury

Hamza Choudhury and EA are also working on the FIFA 21 Midnight Ramadan League initiative

As you twiddle your thumbs waiting for the new Team of the Season cards to be released you may want something to keep you busy. Thankfully, if you’re in this boat you’re in luck – as EA has just announced a collaboration with Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury. Choudhury and EA have worked together on a new free comic called Hamza: My Story, which is out now. The comic documents the Leicester City midfielder’s upbringing as a British Asian, touching on how his heritage shaped him as a player and person, how his family helped him pursue his dreams and how he first combated racism on the pitch. Speaking about the comic, which you can view online here, Hamza said: “Being yourself is important in life and football. It was a lesson taught to me growing up: to love who you are and what you do. Without embracing my heritage, my skin and even my hair, I would not be the person or the footballer I am today. This is my story so far”. Research from last year shows that of the UK’s 4,000 professional footballers, only 10 were British Asian (0.25 percent). Compare this to the almost ten percent (9.7 percent) of British Asians that play football in the UK recreationally. Hamza: My Story is intended to inspire the next generation, and will be distributed to Premier League Primary Stars and Show Racism the Red Card linked schools.