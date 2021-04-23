Gemma Atkinson worries she looks like she's been 'punched' before Packed Lunch appearance

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

“Anyway half 12, Steph’s Packed Lunch. I’ll see you there.”

In the next clip, Gemma made an Instagram Boomerang of the door of her dressing room, which had her name on it.

Advertisements

Once inside, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant explained her dilemma over getting ready to appear on camera.

Looking stylish in a white slogan T-shirt and her hair styled in loose waves, Gemma said: “Because of COVID we have to do our own hair and make-up for the minute.