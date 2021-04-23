High blood pressure: Three simple lifestyle tips to lower high blood pressure – BMJ advice

Author

Finally, taking regular exercise, such as walking, jogging, or cycling, is also important.

“Doctors recommend that most people with high blood pressure get at least 30 minutes of exercise three to five times a week,” adds the BMJ article.

Why exercise?

The NHS explains: “Being active and taking regular exercise lowers blood pressure by keeping your heart and blood vessels in good condition.”

What’s more, regular exercise can also help you lose weight, which will also help lower your blood pressure, notes the health body.

