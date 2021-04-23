Holidays 2021: The hidden cost of holidays this summer – How much do PCR tests cost?

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

New research has found 61 percent of Brits believe under the traffic light travel system, the Green tier should mean restriction-free travel this summer.

The study from easyJet, which polled 2,000 British holidaymakers, found 55 percent of Brits say they will not be able to go on holiday this summer if expensive PCR Covid tests are imposed on passengers to low-risk ‘green’ tier countries.

Under these rules, with the current costs of Covid tests, there is a risk foreign travel will be out of reach for many hard-working families flying from the UK this summer.

For a family of four, recent reports suggest tests alone could cost between £240 to £600 to go on holiday to Greece, Spain or Portugal.

Many are calling on the Government to reduce the costs of PCR tests, by putting in place a cap to prevent companies overcharging and preventing families from going on holiday.