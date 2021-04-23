Holidays: ‘Green list’ to be confirmed May 7 – ‘likely 20 to 30 countries’ predicts expert

Paul Charles, CEO of the PC Agency, said in a tweet: “I understand #UKGov will publish its traffic lights system and details of which countries are red, amber, or green on May 7.”

The travel industry expert went on to predict as many as “20 to 30 countries” could be given the go-ahead for quarantine-free travel.

Travellers hoping to head to countries categorised as green will be able to avoid self-isolation on their return to the UK.

However, they will still be expected to follow the specific entry requirements of the destination they are visiting.

