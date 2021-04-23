Holidays: ‘Green list’ to be confirmed May 7 – ‘likely 20 to 30 countries’ predicts expert

Author
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed
The travel industry expert went on to predict as many as “20 to 30 countries” could be given the go-ahead for quarantine-free travel.
Travellers hoping to head to countries categorised as green will be able to avoid self-isolation on their return to the UK.
However, they will still be expected to follow the specific entry requirements of the destination they are visiting.
READ MORE: Holidays 2021: Will France, Spain and Greece be on green list?
“It doesn’t want to reveal the country ratings before then and be held responsible for making the wrong call.”
He also predicted some hotspots which could see holidaymakers jetting off without the need for self-isolation.
“Countries that will possibly be green include Israel, Barbados, Morocco, Maldives, Seychelles, Grenada, St. Lucia, Antigua, and the British Overseas Territories of Bermuda, Turks & Caicos, Falkland Islands, St. Helena and a clutch of others,” he explained.
They will be given the option to shorten their quarantine time by taking part in “Test to Release” on day five.
Arrivals from “red list” countries will be required to quarantine in a Government-approved hotel.
The quarantine package must be booked before departure and costs £1,750 for one adult in one room over the 10 day period.
Any additional days required will be at a rate of £650.
0 Comments