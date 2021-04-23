NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Holidays: ‘Green list’ to be confirmed May 7 – ‘likely 20 to 30 countries’ predicts expert

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set out plans to resume some international travel from May 17 in accordance with his new “traffic light” system. While travel is not set to resume until the middle of May, one expert has said he anticipates the full list of “green” and “amber” countries to be revealed in a matter of weeks.
Paul Charles, CEO of the PC Agency, said in a tweet: “I understand #UKGov will publish its traffic lights system and details of which countries are red, amber, or green on May 7.”

The travel industry expert went on to predict as many as “20 to 30 countries” could be given the go-ahead for quarantine-free travel.

Travellers hoping to head to countries categorised as green will be able to avoid self-isolation on their return to the UK.

However, they will still be expected to follow the specific entry requirements of the destination they are visiting.

“As global data is updated on a Thursday each week, this enables the Government to take stock of the latest data on May 6 and then publish its thoughts on how countries will be rated,” he said.

“It doesn’t want to reveal the country ratings before then and be held responsible for making the wrong call.”

He also predicted some hotspots which could see holidaymakers jetting off without the need for self-isolation.

“Countries that will possibly be green include Israel, Barbados, Morocco, Maldives, Seychelles, Grenada, St. Lucia, Antigua, and the British Overseas Territories of Bermuda, Turks & Caicos, Falkland Islands, St. Helena and a clutch of others,” he explained.

Arrivals will need to take a pre-departure test, as well as a PCR test on day two and day eight of their arrival back in the UK.

They will be given the option to shorten their quarantine time by taking part in “Test to Release” on day five.

Arrivals from “red list” countries will be required to quarantine in a Government-approved hotel.

The quarantine package must be booked before departure and costs £1,750 for one adult in one room over the 10 day period.

Any additional days required will be at a rate of £650.

