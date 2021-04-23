Hundreds of postmasters could be found innocent in the court appeal UK

Several former sub-postmasters who were found guilty of embezzlement, fraud, and embezzlement due to Horizon’s incorrect accounting have their records expunged.

the judge stated in the Royal Mail knew that the Fujitsu system had errors and problems because it was built from the start when it ruled that their ex-subpostmasters lost their homes and families as a result of their use of it.

In a case against the former Post Office sub-postmasters, the facts suggested significant design flaws, and they were allowed to keep it hidden to protect the organisation “at all costs”.

Since some of the sub-postmasters have died with beliefs against their name, the Court of Appeal heard.

At least 39 former postmasters are set to have their sentences reversed at a hearing in the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Friday.

Although the Postal Service has agreed to grant 39 of the 42 appeals, according to the challengers, “they may not have had or should not have been tried fairly,” the appeals have succeeded.

Although all of these objections are justified, it has taken 35 out of the 39 appeals, arguing that the prosecutions have been “an affront to justice.”

While three of the appeals are rejected outright, a fourth has partial support from the post office, which has previously declared that it will not be retrying appellants in the event of reversed convictions.

Mr. Justice Holroyde, Lord Justice and Mrs Justice Picken will rule on Friday to reverse the convictions of the 39 former sub-postmasters.

It will also rule on 35 of justice, whether or not.

