If you use Facebook and Messenger your passwords could be in danger

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed

This hyperlink link directs to a bogus Facebook Messenger login page designed to steal usernames and passwords.

The threat was highlighted by the Singapore-based cyber security firm Group-IB.

In a blog post online the analysts said: “Group-IB’s DRP analysts have found scam ads targeted at users in at least 84 countries worldwide, including Canada, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Africa.

“Users who fell victim to this scheme risk leaking their personal data and have their account hijacked.

“Scammers, in turn, are likely to use the compromised account to either blackmail the victim, pushing them to pay a ransom to have access to their account restored, or further scale up the scheme using the Facebook profile to distribute scam ads.”

Express.co.uk has contacted Facebook for comment about this latest security threat.