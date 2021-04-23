Kate Middleton takes own photos of children to 'protect privacy' and give them 'freedom'

Author
Kate Middleton has published a picture she took of Prince Louis ahead of his birthday today. The Duchess of Cambridge will often share snaps she has taken herself.
To celebrate special events, such as a birthday or anniversary, Kate will often release new family photos she has taken herself.
The mother-of-three is known for having a love of photography which could be one reason why she takes the important portraits.
However, it could also be a clever way for the Cambridges to protect the privacy of their children.
By choosing what pictures are released, Kate and Prince William can control how much of their children’s lives are in public, show director at The Baby Show Zoe Bonser stated.
“Usually Kate takes pictures herself,” she told Express.co.uk.
“[This gives] her the freedom and power over what is used in public – and a chance to use her artistic skills.”
This is just one of the many positive parenting techniques the royal has been seen to use.
Both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been open on the importance of speaking about feelings.
This is something they are likely to have installed into their children, Zoe continued.
The expert said: “Kate generally seems to be commended as a great and inspirational mum.
“She promotes that children deserve time, attention and love from their parents.
“She advocates that children should speak about their feelings, be taught kindness, respect and honesty and greatly values the importance of hugs.”
Kate has often displayed such parenting skills by bending down with her children to talk to them at eye level when in public.
Doing this is thought to give respect to children and can help them understand their feelings.
While she often takes her own pictures, Kate is thought to observe tradition and the royal children will appear for official photocalls.
“Kate is definitely seen as more traditional,” Zoe added.
“For instance, the children are always dressed in traditional British clothing for public appearances and these appearances are often accompanied with a lot of photos of the children.”
