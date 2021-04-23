Kate Middleton takes own photos of children to 'protect privacy' and give them 'freedom'

Author

Kate Middleton has published a picture she took of Prince Louis ahead of his birthday today. The Duchess of Cambridge will often share snaps she has taken herself.

To celebrate special events, such as a birthday or anniversary, Kate will often release new family photos she has taken herself.

The mother-of-three is known for having a love of photography which could be one reason why she takes the important portraits.

However, it could also be a clever way for the Cambridges to protect the privacy of their children.

By choosing what pictures are released, Kate and Prince William can control how much of their children’s lives are in public, show director at The Baby Show Zoe Bonser stated.

