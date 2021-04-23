Levy's claim in All or Nothing provides telling insight on Mourinho treatment

Author [email protected] (Samuel Meade)

Tottenham chief Daniel Levy took the decision to sack Jose Mourinho this week following the club’s poor form.

The north London outfit are having an eventful week as they also deal with the fallout of the failed European Super League plans.

On the pitch, their recent results have them in danger of missing out on the Champions League for the second successive season.

Levy, therefore, took the decision to axe the Special One after just 17 months in charge.

The Tottenham chairman was a regular in the club’s All or Nothing documentary which aired on Amazon Prime last year.

He gave a personal assessment of himself with his choice of words appearing very appropriate.

He said: “I think the perception of me is that I’m hard-nosed, stubborn, don’t care, not ambitious. I think a lot of that isn’t fair.

“I certainly think I’m incredibly ambitious to improve the team, people just don’t understand how hard it is to get to that place.

“I’ve run lots of businesses – running a football club is the hardest business I’ve ever run.”

Levy will argue that his decision to sack Mourinho is proof of his ambitions – anything less than the Champions League is not good enough.

He said in a statement that “I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged”.

Levy’s perception of being stubborn and hard-nosed perhaps came full circle with his decision to sack Mourinho, despite him guiding Tottenham to the Carabao Cup Final, which will be played on Sunday.

The Special One left Tottenham with a win percentage of just over 51 – his lowest in his last seven managerial jobs.

Things were looking bright before Christmas with the north Londoners sitting top of the league following an impressive start.

The players seemed to have bought into his style of football, but things quickly unravelled as Tottenham won three out of 13.

Levy’s perceived lack of ambition also stems from the club’s activity in the transfer market

His decision to involve the club in the European Super League was no doubt motivated by money with it well documented that their £1bn stadium is yet to have a naming sponsor.

All six English sides pulled out amid huge fan protests, but tellingly Levy is yet to apologise.