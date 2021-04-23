Lorraine Kelly blasts viewer over claim she ignored St George's Day on show: 'Spiteful!'

Author

Across the country, people are honouring the patron saint of England by flying English flags and celebrating our heritage.

Social media users have flocked to the micro-blogging site in honour of today’s celebration.

Footballer Harry McGuire penned: “Happy #StGeorgesDay! Always proud to represent our country.”

While Keir Starmer offered: “This #StGeorgesDay, I want to thank everyone in England who has worked so hard to keep us safe over the last year. Your service and commitment means there is now light at the end of the tunnel. On behalf of @UKLabour, thank you to all on the frontline.”

