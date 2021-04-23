Man shot in the face during armed robbery after being followed to Tanglewood-area home

Author Brhe Berry

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Police are warning everyone to be careful when driving home to make sure no one is following you after a couple was ambushed by a gunman at their million dollar home, and a man was shot in the face.

Houston police say the couple was having dinner before they were ambushed in the garage of their home on Broad Oaks near Woodway.

The man and his girlfriend were just returning to their home in the Tanglewood area after leaving a restaurant in a McLaren just after 1 a.m. Friday, according to HPD.

Police say two men in hoodies followed them home and ambushed them in their garage.

They shot the man in the face and were able to steal his watch and demand other jewelry, according to police.

Shooting: W. Broad Oaks @ Maple Valley. Male robbed & shot, transported to area hospital. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 23, 2021

“You always want to be on the lookout to see if someone is following you to your house,” Lt. Emanuel Pavel said.

Police do not have a good description of the suspects or the vehicle they were in except that they were two Black, skinny men wearing hoodies.

The man is expected to survive, and his girlfriend was not injured, HPD said.

Police are working to find any surveillance video that may give them a better idea of who ambushed the couple.

“That goes for everybody. You have to be careful when you are driving anywhere to see that nobody is following you,” Pavel said. “Because, like in this incident, I don’t know how far the restaurant was, but it didn’t happen right over here. I mean, they were followed home.”

Here’s some advice if you find yourself in a situation where you think you are being followed:

Pay attention to a car taking all the same turns you are. If someone is truly following you, they won’t stay close. Instead, they may pass you a few times and then fall back.

Slow down. It may sound odd, but the slower you are, the harder it is for someone to tail you without being obvious.

Call police. Whether you are walking or driving, reach out to authorities and head to a public place. Do not go home.

Another piece of advice from law enforcement is to change up your daily routine occasionally. Doing the same thing every single day can make you an easy target.

