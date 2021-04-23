Man Utd chief Ed Woodward held secret talks with Boris Johnson days before ESL launch

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

Labour are now demanding minutes of the meeting after Johnson made clear his position on the disastrous European Super League proposals earlier this week.

Jo Stevens, Shadow Secretary of state for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, said: “The Prime Minister and his ministers made very public and vocal condemnation of the European Super League, the public would therefore expect the same message to have been delivered in any private meetings.

Advertisements

“Downing Street should release the minutes in order to clear up any confusion and avoid accusations of hypocrisy.”