Man Utd chief John Murtough safe at Old Trafford after Ed Woodward exit – EXCLUSIVE

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

Yet Express Sport understands that isn’t the case and that he’ll instead be staying at Old Trafford, poised to play a vital role in future ongoings at the club.

His biggest responsibility is helping United across all levels, and with recruitment in particular.

Signings have been mixed, to say the least, since Woodward rocked up as David Gill’s successor back in the summer of 2013.

There have been hits, ranging from Bruno Fernandes to Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

But there have also been too many misses for the club’s liking, with the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Angel Di Maria, Radamel Falcao, Morgan Schneiderlin, Memphis Depay and Bastian Schweinsteiger all flopping.

United have several transfer targets in mind for the summer.

Erling Haaland is their main goal, with the Borussia Dortmund striker seen as a potential replacement for Cavani.