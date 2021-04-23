'Pompous' Prince Charles compared to 'Dumbledore' as future king appears in new video

Author

Harry’s Earth Day message for the African Parks charity of which he is president read: “As we now begin to move towards an era of global recovery and regeneration, it’s critical that we continue to look at the strengthening and protecting of biodiversity, not just as a value we hold—but as a responsibility that is vital to our way of life.”

“On this Earth Day, I reflect on generations of conservation champions, including my late grandfather, and feel proud and energised to continue doing my part in this legacy.

“This year especially, I join the incredible African Parks team and communities around the world in shared dedication to our environment and collective wellbeing.”

