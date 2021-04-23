Quick Tips to Survive the Epic Battlefields of the Chivalry 2 Cross-Platform Play Closed Beta

Author Alex Hayter, Brand Director, Torn Banner Studios
This post originally appeared on Xbox Wire
Sharpen your blades and get ready to cut your teeth in the Chivalry 2 cross-platform play closed beta on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S!
Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer, first-person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. Starting today in the cross-platform play closed beta, you can enter this dangerous medieval world in sprawling 64-player games and prove your worth as a warrior!
Running Friday, April 23 through Monday, April 26, the cross-platform play closed beta brings a meaty chunk of the full game to sample before you enter the real battlefield at launch on June 8, 2021.
Watch the all-new combat guide to become a melee combat master and rise to the top of the scoreboard:
How to Access the Chivalry 2 Cross-Platform Play Closed Beta on Xbox
Pre-order a digital copy of Chivalry 2 on the Xbox Store today for guaranteed access to the cross play closed beta, and the full game at its release on June 8, 2021. Once you’ve pre-ordered, navigate to the Chivalry 2 Beta in the Xbox Store on April 23 to download it and hop in!
Your Chivalry 2 Combat Cheat Sheet
Here are five quick tips for how to survive in the chaos of Chivalry 2’s sprawling 64-player battlefields:
- Attack as a group to make it easier to capture objectives!
- Force your foes’ heavy attacks to miss by strafing or backpedaling, then strike quickly as your enemy recovers.
- Time your attacks well! You are vulnerable during the recovery phase of attacks and cannot attack or parry.
- Only shields can block arrows or bolts. They’ll even block them when your shield is unequipped and on your back if you’re clever enough.
- Is your enemy running away like a coward? Try throwing your weapon!
Onward, brave knights! Let us fight for glory!
Chivalry 2
Tripwire Interactive LLC
0 Comments