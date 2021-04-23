Reminder: Every Shantae Game Is Now Available On The Nintendo Switch

Author
This post originally appeared on Nintendo Life | Latest News
There’s rarely a point in time when every game in a particular series is available on one console, but today is one of those days.
WayFoward this week released Shantae‘s original Game Boy Color outing on the Nintendo Switch eShop – meaning you can now experience all of Shantae’s adventures wherever you go.
“With today’s release of the original Shantae in the Switch eShop, all five Shantae games are available on a single system for the first time ever!”
This includes the following titles: Shantae, Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut, Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse, Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition, and Shantae and the Seven Sirens.
To celebrate this special occasion, WayForward has released a special trailer, which you can view above. Will you be adding the first Shantae game to your Nintendo Switch collection? Leave a comment down below.
