Spain holiday news: Are Spain holidays back? UK to get first dibs on EU exemption

Europe, including Spain, Germany and Italy, have experienced severe Covid waves and sluggish vaccine rollout. Their collective troubles have led to a travel blackout, axing international holidays for more than a year. The UK is now within reach of reestablishing them, as it nears restriction-free life.
Are Spain holidays back?
Granada, Barcelona and Mallorca may be back on the menu this summer thanks to the UK’s vaccine successes.
Leaked plans show the country has made an impression on the EU, as Boris Johnson leans towards introducing vaccine passports.
And people could enjoy their first holidays on the continent in just two months.
According to the Daily Telegraph, the Prime Minister wants passports ready for May 17.
Mr Johnson wants to allow international holidays once again by the date, although not yet confirmed.
The publication revealed a Government official told the Tourism Industry Emergency Response Group they aim to finish early versions of the document “by the time international travel restarts”.
More expansive, international certificates may take much longer to develop, however.
