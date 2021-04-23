Spain holiday news: Are Spain holidays back? UK to get first dibs on EU exemption

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

Europe, including Spain, Germany and Italy, have experienced severe Covid waves and sluggish vaccine rollout. Their collective troubles have led to a travel blackout, axing international holidays for more than a year. The UK is now within reach of reestablishing them, as it nears restriction-free life.

Are Spain holidays back?

Granada, Barcelona and Mallorca may be back on the menu this summer thanks to the UK’s vaccine successes.

Leaked plans show the country has made an impression on the EU, as Boris Johnson leans towards introducing vaccine passports.

And people could enjoy their first holidays on the continent in just two months.

