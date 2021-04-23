Tesla cars can drive with no one in the driver’s seat, Consumer Reports says

Author Reuters

Consumer Reports engineers were able to operate a Tesla vehicle without anyone in the driver’s seat, and the system failed to send out a warning or indicate that the driver’s seat was empty, the magazine said Thursday.

The engineers tested Tesla Model Y this week as investigators probe an accident where two men died after their Tesla Model S, which was believed to be operating without anyone in the driver’s seat, crashed into a tree on Saturday night north of Houston.

Over several trips across half-mile closed test track, the Model Y automatically steered along painted lane lines, the magazine said.

“In our evaluation, the system not only failed to make sure the driver was paying attention, but it also couldn’t tell if there was a driver there at all,” said Jake Fisher, senior director of Consumer Reports’ auto testing.

“Tesla is falling behind other automakers like GM and Ford that, on models with advanced driver assist systems, use technology to make sure the driver is looking at the road.”

Video image of a Tesla car, reportedly on autopilot, that crashed in Woodlands, Texas, on April 17, 2021, killing its two passengers. Montgomery County Police Reporter

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The report also comes amid growing scrutiny over Tesla’s semi-automated driving system following recent accidents and as it is preparing to launch its updated “full self-driving” software to more customers.

Tesla’s Autopilot is a driver assistance system that handles some driving tasks and allows drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel at times, but Tesla says its features “require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous.”