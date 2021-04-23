The Beatles: John Lennon listening party featuring Ringo Starr and Yoko Ono announced

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

The after-party discussion will take place on BBC Radio 6 Music at 7pm BST and be hosted by Chris Hawkins.

This programme will cover the making of the John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band album, as well as its enduring legacy.

Discussing the new collection here will be Sean Ono Lennon, Tim Burgess, Klaus Voormann, John Leckie, Dan Richter, Paul Hicks, Simon Hilton and more.

Meanwhile, Sir Ringo shared in a recent interview how he was “really close” to both late Beatles John and George.