NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

The Beatles: John Lennon listening party featuring Ringo Starr and...

Entertainment

The Beatles: John Lennon listening party featuring Ringo Starr and Yoko Ono announced

1 min

95views
90
14 shares, 90 points

Author
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

The Beatles: John Lennon listening party featuring Ringo Starr and Yoko Ono announced

The after-party discussion will take place on BBC Radio 6 Music at 7pm BST and be hosted by Chris Hawkins.

This programme will cover the making of the John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band album, as well as its enduring legacy.

Advertisements

Discussing the new collection here will be Sean Ono Lennon, Tim Burgess, Klaus Voormann, John Leckie, Dan Richter, Paul Hicks, Simon Hilton and more.

Meanwhile, Sir Ringo shared in a recent interview how he was “really close” to both late Beatles John and George.

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

90
14 shares, 90 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in