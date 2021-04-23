There's a brand-new iPhone 12 and you can buy it from Apple right now

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed

“The incredible iPhone 12 is the most popular smartphone in the world, and the iPhone 12 family has an over 99 percent customer satisfaction rate. The new purple finish, just in time for spring, adds another bright and fun option to the lineup, and we think customers are going to love it,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

“This gorgeous new color joins the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini family, which is available in five other stunning finishes, and features an advanced dual-camera system, Super Retina XDR display, improved durability, A14 Bionic — the fastest chip ever in a smartphone — great battery life, and the best 5G experience on any smartphone.”

Advertisements

As well as the iPhone 12 getting a purple finish, the smaller iPhone 12 mini is also available with this updated appearance. Both will be available for pre-order beginning today with the arriving in stores next from April 30.